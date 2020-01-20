Global Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) Industry Outlook To 2022-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts With Details of All Operating and Planned Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units

“Global Refinery Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units (FCCU) Outlook to 2022 — Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Operating and Planned Fluid Catalytic Cracking Units”, is a comprehensive report on the global refinery fluid catalytic cracking units industry. The report provides details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage on fluid catalytic cracking unit capacity for all active and new build (planned and announced) refineries. The report also provides global and regional refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2022. The report also provides comparison of key countries based on contribution to global as well as regional fluid catalytic cracking units capacities. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the global fluid catalytic cracking unit industry by region, wherever available.

Scope:

– Updated information relating to all active and planned fluid catalytic cracking units

— Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, country name, fluid catalytic cracking units status for all active planned fluid catalytic cracking units

— Provides historical data from 2012 to 2017, outlook to 2022.

— Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned fluid catalytic cracking units till 2022.

— Information on fluid catalytic cracking units capacities and capex by refinery and country.

Reasons to buy:

– Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned fluid catalytic cracking units across the world

— Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global fluid catalytic cracking units industry

— Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and outlook of fluid catalytic cracking units capacity data

— Assess your competitor’s fluid catalytic cracking units portfolio.

Key Points from TOC:

2. Introduction 14

2.1. What is this Report About? 14

2.2. Market Definition 14

3. Global Refinery FCCU Industry 15

3.1. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, An Overview 15

3.2. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, Planned and Announced FCC Units 18

3.3. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, New FCC Units and Capacity Expansions by Region 22

3.4. Global Refinery FCCU Industry, Regional Comparisons 24

4. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry 26

4.1. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry, An Overview 26

4.2. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry, Planned and Announced FCC Units, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country 29

4.3. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry, New FCC Units and Capacity Expansions by Key Countries 33

4.4. Refinery FCCU Industry in South Africa 34

4.5. Refinery FCCU Industry in Nigeria 35

4.6. Refinery FCCU Industry in Sudan 36

4.7. Refinery FCCU Industry in Ghana 37

4.8. Refinery FCCU Industry in Niger 38

4.9. Refinery FCCU Industry in Algeria 39

4.10. Refinery FCCU Industry in Angola 39

4.11. Refinery FCCU Industry in Egypt 40

4.12. Refinery FCCU Industry in Liberia 40

4.13. Refinery FCCU Industry in Zambia 41

4.14. Refinery FCCU Industry in Uganda 41

4.15. Africa Refinery FCCU Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts 42

5. Asia Refinery FCCU Industry 47

6. Caribbean Refinery FCCU Industry 76

7. Europe Refinery FCCU Industry 80

8. Former Soviet Union Refinery FCCU Industry 108

9. Middle East Refinery FCCU Industry 123

10. North America Refinery FCCU Industry 140

11. Oceania Refinery FCCU Industry 159

11.1. Oceania Refinery FCCU Industry, An Overview 159

11.2. Oceania Refinery FCCU Industry, Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced FCC Units 160

11.3. Refinery FCCU Industry in Australia 162

12. South America Refinery FCCU Industry 163

12.1. South America Refinery FCCU Industry, An Overview 163

12.2. South America Refinery FCCU Industry, Planned and Announced FCC Units, Capacity Expansions and Capex by Country 166

12.3. South America Refinery FCCU Industry, New FCC Units and Capacity Expansions by Country 169

12.4. Refinery FCCU Industry in Brazil 170

12.5. Refinery FCCU Industry in Venezuela 171

12.6. Refinery FCCU Industry in Argentina 172

12.7. Refinery FCCU Industry in Colombia 173

12.8. Refinery FCCU Industry in Chile 174

12.9. Refinery FCCU Industry in Peru 175

12.10. Refinery FCCU Industry in Ecuador 175

12.11. Refinery FCCU Industry in Uruguay 176

12.12. South America Refinery FCCU Industry, Recent Contracts 177

13. Appendix 179

