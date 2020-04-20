Global Refined Nickel Market Share, Growth, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends & Forecast from 2019-2025

Nickel is a chemical element with symbol Ni and atomic number 28. It is a silvery-white lustrous metal with a slight golden tinge. Nickel belongs to the transition metals and is hard and ductile. Pure nickel, powdered to maximize the reactive surface area, shows a significant chemical activity, but larger pieces are slow to react with air under standard conditions because an oxide layer forms on the surface and prevents further corrosion (passivation).
The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.
The global Refined Nickel market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Refined Nickel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Refined Nickel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BHP
South32
PT ANTAM Tbk
Anglo American
ERAMET
Vale
Nornickel
Queensland Nickel
Jinchuan Group
Glencore (Xstrata)
Sumitomo
Jilin Jien Nickel
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Nickel Minerals
Nickel Recovery
Segment by Application
Stainless Steel
Nickel Alloy
Plating
Battery Material
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Refined Nickel Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Refined Nickel Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Refined Nickel Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Refined Nickel Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Refined Nickel Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Refined Nickel Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Refined Nickel Business
Chapter Eight: Refined Nickel Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Refined Nickel Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
