Global Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, CAGR by Technology, Key Players, Regions, Cost, Revenue and Forecast to 2023

Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) (originally redundant array of inexpensive disks, now commonly array of independent disks) is a data storage virtualization technology that combines multiple physical disk drive components into a single logical unit for the purposes of data redundancy, performance improvement, or both.

Data is distributed across the drives in one of several ways, referred to as RAID levels, depending on the required level of redundancy and performance. The different schemas, or data distribution layouts, are named by the word RAID followed by a number, for example RAID 0 or RAID 1. Each schema, or RAID level, provides a different balance among the key goals: reliability, availability, performance, and capacity. RAID levels greater than RAID 0 provide protection against unrecoverable sector read errors, as well as against failures of whole physical drives.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. North America is the largest consumption of RAID Card, with a sales market share nearly 28.12% in 2015.

The second place is Europe; following North America with the sales market share over 26.55%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of RAID Card. RAID Card used in industry including Internet Industry, Service Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Financial, Government and Others. Report data showed that 32.36% of the RAID Card market demand in Internet Industry, 20.24% in Government and 14.55% in Manufacturing Industry in 2015.

The worldwide market for Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of Roughly 5.7% Over The Next Five Years, Will Reach 6070 Million US$ In 2023, from 4370 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Broadcom(Avago Technologies)

Intel

Dell

Fujitsu

HP

IBM

Lenovo

Microsemi

Supermicro

Areca Technology Corporation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware RAID Card

Software RAID Card

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Internet Industry

Service Industry

Manufacturing Industry

Financial

Government

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID), with sales, revenue, and price of Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifthteen: Appendix

List of Tables and Figures, continued…

