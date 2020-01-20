Global Redox Flow Battery Market Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2024

Www.MarketResearchNest.com Announced that its published an Exclusive Report on “Global Redox Flow Battery Market Growth 2019-2024” in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources; This report studies the Redox Flow Battery market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Redox Flow Battery market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and Redox Flow Battery becomes the integral part of the transmission and distribution network.

A flow battery, or redox flow battery (after reduction-oxidation), is a type of rechargeable battery where recharge ability is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids contained within the system and separated by a membrane. Ion exchange (providing flow of electric current) occurs through the membrane while both liquids circulate in their own respective space. Cell voltage is chemically determined by the Nernst equation and ranges, in practical applications, from 1.0 to 2.2 volts. The performance of these devices is governed by the considerations of electrochemical engineering.

North America and Asia-Pacific are the two largest countries with flow batteries Installation Capacity in the world, both the two countries take more than 80% of the world in 2017. Europe behind them, with about 15.09% market share.

There are more than seven main types of flow batteries in mass production or development stage in the market now. Vanadium Flow Battery is the main types, which can occupied about 70 percent revenue market share.

Currently, Sumitomo Electric, Dalian Rongke Power are the top two companies and lead in flow batteries with 29.33% and 19.29% revenue market share in 2017, respectively.

Redox Flow Battery market continues to evolve and expand in terms of the number of companies, products, and applications. The report also covers the list of Product range and Applications with SWOT analysis, CAGR value. Redox Flow Battery market research analysis identifies the latest trends and primary factors responsible for market growth.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery

Hybrid Flow Battery

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Utility Facilities

Renewable Energy Integration

Others

The Redox Flow Battery market research report covers the capacity, production, value, cost/profit, supply/demand import/export, further divided by company and country, and by application/type. These data representations provide predictive data regarding the future estimations for market growth.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sumitomo Electric

Dalian Rongke Power

UniEnergy Technologies

Gildemeister

Primus Power

redTENERGY Storage

EnSync

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Redox Flow Battery consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Redox Flow Battery market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Redox Flow Battery manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Redox Flow Battery with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Redox Flow Battery submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

