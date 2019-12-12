Global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

The RPO is a sub-segment of human resource outsourcing (HRO) in which the recruitment processes are outsourced to external or third-party service providers. External service providers can manage end-to-end or a part of the recruitment process on behalf of the client organization’s HR department.

North America is estimated to have a major share in the global market with 30%.

In 2018, the global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) market size was 5144.3 million US$ and it is expected to reach 15460 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.0% during 2019-2025.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alexander Mann Solutions

Randstad

Adecco

Manpower Group

Allegis Group

KORN FERRY

ADP

KellyOCG

Hays

Hudson

Market Segment by Type, covers

Permanent Workforce

Flexible Workforce

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Telecom

Healthcare

Energy

Manufacturing

