Global Recruitment Marketing Platforms Market 2019 Industry Survey, Market Size, Competitive Trends, Outlook And Forecasts 2023

Recruitment marketing refers to the strategies and tactics an organization uses to find, attract, engage and nurture talent before they apply for a job, also called the pre-applicant phase of talent acquisition. In simple terms, recruitment marketing is the practice of promoting the value of working for an employer in order to recruit talent. It is analogous in many ways to corporate marketing, and is extremely similar to employer branding except relates to trackable initiatives that drive awareness and conversion of applicants vs someone’s impression of working at a company. Of course others see employer branding as a subset of recruitment marketing, in addition to extending the reach and exposure of career opportunities, building and nurturing candidate relationships through talent communities, and all management of messaging and advertising of talent acquisition efforts.

This report studies the Recruitment Marketing Platforms market. Educational software is computer software, the primary purpose of which is teaching or self-learning.

The use of computer hardware and software in education and training dates to the early 1940s, when American researchers developed flight simulators which used analog computers to generate simulated onboard instrument data. USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Recruitment Marketing Platforms in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 34.88% the global market in 2016, while Europe was about 22.33%, and China is followed with the share about 16.26%. USA, Europe and China are now the key developers of Recruitment Marketing Platforms. There are some vendors with poor quality products, and the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas producers. Articulate Global, Microsoft, Tyler Tech, MAXIMUS, Merit Software, MediaNet Solutions, Edupoint, SEAS, Brainchild, Neusoft, Wisedu, ZFSoft, Kingosoft, SAP and Oracle are the key suppliers in the global Recruitment Marketing Platforms market. Top 10 took up about 22% of the global market in 2016. Microsoft, MAXIMUS and SAP, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Talemetry

Yello

Beamery

SmartRecruiters

VONQ

Jobvite

SAP SuccessFactors

Talentry

Bullhorn

Recruitics

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud Based

Web Based

Segmentation by application:

Large Enterprised

SMEs

