Global Recreational Vehicle Market 2019-2025| Competitors, Business Strategy and Key Players Analysis- FORD, Spartan Motors, Freightliner Custom Chassis

A recreational vehicle, often abbreviated as RV, is a motor vehicle or trailer which includes living quarters designed for accommodation. Types of RVs include motorhomes, campervans, caravans, fifth-wheel trailers, popup campers and truck campers.



Rising preferences for private mode of transportation with reference to mass transit coupled with continuously growing entertainment and comfort options in motorhomes is the major factor propelling the recreational vehicle market. The growing trend of renting RVs has further urged the rental operators to expand their RV fleet size to capture the growing demand from the customers. Also, the RV usage has been increased widely across the globe, not only for tourism and vacation purposes, but also for festival, concerts and multi-day event activities.

The major players are Thor Industries, Forest River, Winnebago Industries, REV Group, Tiffin Motorhomes, Newmar, Gulf Stream Coach and etc. Thor Industries cover % revenue share in 2018.

Global Recreational Vehicle market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Recreational Vehicle.

Recreational Vehicle Breakdown Data by Type

Towable RVs

Motorized RVs

Recreational Vehicle Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial



Recreational Vehicle Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions



The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Recreational Vehicle status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Recreational Vehicle manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.





