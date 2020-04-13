Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Real-time locating systems (RTLS, also known as real-time location systems) are local systems for the identification and tracking of the location of assets and/or persons in real or near-real-time.

Real-time locating systems (RTLS) are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area. Wireless RTLS tags are attached to objects or worn by people, and in most RTLS, fixed reference points receive wireless signals from tags to determine their location.

In 2017, the global Real-Time Locating Systems (RTLS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 32.0% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Axcess International

Plus Location Systems

Decawave

Intelligent Insites

Bespoon

RF Technologies

Borda Technology

Purelink

Teletracking Technologies

Sonitor Technologies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultra-Wideband (UWB)

Infrared (IR)

Ultrasound

ZigBee

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Global Positioning System (GPS)

Other RTLS Technologies

Market segment by Application, split into

Employee Management

Clinical Monitoring

Asset Monitoring

Patient Safety

