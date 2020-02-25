Global Ready-to-Drink Formula Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

Ready-to-Drink Formula

North America ranks the top in terms of production volume of Ready-to-Drink Formula worldwide, it consists of 25.42% of the national market in 2016. Europe comes the second, with 24.91% of the global market. Asia occupies 13.83% of the global Ready-to-Drink Formula market in the same year. All the other regions combined occupies 35.37% of the global Ready-to-Drink Formula market.

Danone ranks the first in terms of revenue share in global market of Ready-to-Drink Formula, occupies 30.68% of the global market share in 2016; While, Mead Johnson, with a market share of 21.92% comes the second; All the other manufacturers which are not included in the report together consist of approximately 14.41% of the global market in 2016.

The global Ready-to-Drink Formula market was 1030 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Ready-to-Drink Formula market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Ready-to-Drink Formula in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Danone

Mead Johnson

Nestle

Abbott Laboratories

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

2-6 FL OZ

6-8 (Including 8) FL OZ

8-31 FL OZ

More than 31 FL OZ

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

12 Months Plus

