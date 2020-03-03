Global Ready Meal Market is Anticipated to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Ready Meal Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global Ready Meal market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Ready Meal market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

The global ready meals market is primarily driven by the convenience these products offer to students and working professionals. Ready meals are precooked and prepackaged meals that can be consumed with minimum or no preparation. Due to the busy lifestyles, consumers prefer ready-to-eat meals that decrease the preparation time, thereby propelling the demand for ready meals. These meals provide a healthier alternative to junk food and cheaper alternative to eating out. Moreover, the rising disposable income of consumers is contributing to the growth of the market. According to a report by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), more than 90% of the population in the U.S. consume ready meals daily; they provide more than 7% of the total daily energy to Americans, studies show.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Nestle

ConAgra

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

Campbell Soup

Hormel Foods

The Schwan Food

JBS

Sigma Alimentos

Iglo Group(Nomad Foods)

Sisters Food Group

Tyson Foods

Fleury Michon

Grupo Herdez

Greencore Group

Maple Leaf Foods

McCain

Advanced Fresh Concepts

Market size by Product

Frozen & Chilled Ready Meals

Canned Ready Meals

Dried Ready Meals

Market size by End User

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

