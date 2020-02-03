Global Range Hood Fans Market 2019 Industry Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2024

Range Hood Fan is a kind of kitchen appliance used for the purification of kitchen environment. This product is a device containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen.

Scope of the Report:

The concentration degree of range hood fans industry is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, Italy and USA. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly headquarter in Italy, Germany and USA. In China, the manufactures mainly located in Guangdong, Zhejiang and Shandong province. The gap between big, small and medium-sized company is expanding. But there is a mutual trend that all manufactures are moving towards to higher end market.

Many companies have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too. Elica (Italy) Fab is in Zhejiang, Siemens (Germany) has three plants. Some company like Elica usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, in China, there is Zhejiang PUTI; In India, there is Elica PB India Private Limited; In Japan, there is ARIAFINA.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. In recent two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

The worldwide market for Range Hood Fans is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 13100 million US$ in 2024, from 10300 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Range Hood Fans in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

BSH Group

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Elica

ROBAM

Fuji Industrial

VATTI

Miele

FOTILE

Midea

Nortek

SACON

FABER

Haier

Macro

DE&E

Panasonic

FAGOR

Tecnowind

Vanward

SAKURA

Sanfer

Bertazzoni

Summit

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wall-Chimney Hood

Under-Cabinet Hood

Island Hood

Downdraft Hood

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

On-line Shop

Franchised Store

Shopping Mall & Supermarket

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Range Hood Fans product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Range Hood Fans, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Range Hood Fans in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Range Hood Fans competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Range Hood Fans breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Range Hood Fans market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Range Hood Fans sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Range Hood Fans Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Range Hood Fans Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Range Hood Fans by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Range Hood Fans by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Range Hood Fans by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Range Hood Fans by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Range Hood Fans by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Range Hood Fans Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Range Hood Fans Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Range Hood Fans Market Forecast (2019-2024)

