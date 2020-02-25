Global Railway Signaling System Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

Railway signaling is a system used to direct railway traffic and keep trains clear of each other at all times.

The leading manufactures mainly are Alstom, Bombardier, Thales Group, Hitachi and CAF. Alstom is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 22% in 2017.

Geographically, the global Railway Signaling market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, South America, RoA and RoW. Europe held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 31% in 2017. The next is North America.

The global Railway Signaling System market was 5300 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 8230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Railway Signaling System market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Railway Signaling System in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Alstom

Bombardier

Thales Group

Hitachi

CAF

Nokia Corp

Siemens

Wabtec Corporation

HUAWEI

Belden

Pintsch Bamag Gmbh

Mermec

CG

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

CBTC

PTC

ATC

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Inside the Station

Outside the Station

