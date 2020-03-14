Global Rail Wheel Sensors Market Size, Share, Outlook and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Rail Wheel Sensors Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Rail Wheel Sensors are inductively acting sensors which detect the metal mass of the wheel flange and generate electrical impulses therefrom. Depending on the application a distinction is made between single wheel sensors for rolling stock detection and switching tasks as well as double wheel sensors for direction detection, axle counting and speed measurement.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Rail Wheel Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Frauscher Sensor Technology, Siemens, Honeywell, Pintsch Tiefenbach and so on. The production value of Rail Wheel Sensors is about 106713 K USD in 2016.

Europe is the largest production regions of Rail Wheel Sensors, with a production value market share nearly 46.82% in 2016.

The second place is North America; following Europe with the production value market share over 19.94% in 2016.

Rail Wheel Sensors used for Rail Transport Line and Urban Rail Transit. Report data showed that 71.23% of the Rail Wheel Sensors market demand for Rail Transport Line in 2016.

There are two kinds of Single Wheel Sensor and Double Wheel Sensor. Double Wheel Sensor is important in the Rail Wheel Sensors industry, with a Production market share nearly 64.06% in 2016.

The worldwide market for Rail Wheel Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.8% over the next five years, will reach 180 million US$ in 2023, from 120 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Frauscher Sensor Technology

Siemens

Honeywell

Pintsch Tiefenbach

Western-Cullen-Hayes Inc.

Fersil

Altpro

Shenzhen Javs Technology

Argenia Railway Technologies Inc.

Anhui Landun Photoelectron

Beijing Railtechcn Technology

Senchuan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Single Wheel Sensor

Double Wheel Sensor

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Rail Transport Line

Urban Rail Transit

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Rail Wheel Sensors market.

Chapter 1, to describe Rail Wheel Sensors Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Rail Wheel Sensors, with sales, revenue, and price of Rail Wheel Sensors, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Rail Wheel Sensors, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Rail Wheel Sensors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Rail Wheel Sensors sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Rail Wheel Sensors Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Rail Wheel Sensors Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Rail Wheel Sensors by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Rail Wheel Sensors by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Rail Wheel Sensors by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Rail Wheel Sensors by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Rail Wheel Sensors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Rail Wheel Sensors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Rail Wheel Sensors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Rail Wheel Sensors Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteenth: Appendix

List of Tables and Figures, continued…

