Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Growth, Type, Trends, and Industry Key Players – Bracco Imaging, Bayer, Mallinckrodt, Nordion, Triad Isotopes, Lantheus | 2025

Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2019-2025

Description: –

The global Radiopharmaceuticals market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on Radiopharmaceuticals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Radiopharmaceuticals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Nordion

Triad Isotopes

Lantheus

IBA Group

GE Healthcare

China Isotope & Radiation

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

Advanced Accelerator Applications

SIEMENS

Dongcheng

Navidea

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diagnostic Radioisotopes

Therapeutic Radioisotopes

Segment by Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Radiopharmaceuticals

1.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Diagnostic Radioisotopes

1.2.3 Therapeutic Radioisotopes

1.3 Radiopharmaceuticals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Radiopharmaceuticals Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oncology

1.3.3 Cardiology

1.3.4 Other

1.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size

1.4.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Radiopharmaceuticals Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…………….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Radiopharmaceuticals Business

7.1 Bracco Imaging

7.1.1 Bracco Imaging Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bracco Imaging Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Bayer

7.2.1 Bayer Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Bayer Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Mallinckrodt

7.3.1 Mallinckrodt Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Mallinckrodt Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Nordion

7.4.1 Nordion Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Nordion Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Triad Isotopes

7.5.1 Triad Isotopes Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Triad Isotopes Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Lantheus

7.6.1 Lantheus Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Lantheus Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 IBA Group

7.7.1 IBA Group Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 IBA Group Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 GE Healthcare

7.8.1 GE Healthcare Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 GE Healthcare Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 China Isotope & Radiation

7.9.1 China Isotope & Radiation Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 China Isotope & Radiation Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Jubilant Pharma

7.10.1 Jubilant Pharma Radiopharmaceuticals Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Radiopharmaceuticals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Jubilant Pharma Radiopharmaceuticals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Eli Lilly

7.12 Advanced Accelerator Applications

7.13 SIEMENS

7.14 Dongcheng

7.15 Navidea

Continued…...

