Global Radar Sensor Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

A Radar Sensor is an electronic device that identifies the position and velocity of a distant object such as a vehicle, aircraft, or ship. Radar sensors identify electromagnetic emissions with the help of radio receivers. When the transmission is detected, the person in the vehicle is informed. Currently, the GPS technology is installed into radar sensors, and it aids the storage of locations indicated by the sensor when the user reaches their destination in addition to detecting objects, the radar sensors provide information such as range, speed, direction, and Doppler velocity.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Radar Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the radar sensor market in 2023; the market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate between 2018 and 2023. The increased focus on safety and security features in the automobile sector in China, India, and Japan is the major factor driving the growth of the radar sensor market in APAC.

The worldwide market for Radar Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Continental

NXP Semiconductors

Robert Bosch

ZF Friedrichshafen

Airbus

Autoliv

Banner Engineering

Delphi Automotive

DENSO

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Infineon Technologies

InnoSenT

Lockheed Martin

Omniradar

Raytheon Company

Saffron Electronics & Defense

Sivers IMA

Smartmicro

Texas instruments

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Imaging Radar

CW Radar

Pulse Radar

Non-imaging Radar

Speed Gauge

Altimeter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Security and Surveillance

Traffic Monitoring and Management

Environmental and Weather Monitoring

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Radar Sensor market.

