Global Radar Sensor Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

A Radar Sensor is an electronic device that identifies the position and velocity of a distant object such as a vehicle, aircraft, or ship. Radar sensors identify electromagnetic emissions with the help of radio receivers. When the transmission is detected, the person in the vehicle is informed. Currently, the GPS technology is installed into radar sensors, and it aids the storage of locations indicated by the sensor when the user reaches their destination in addition to detecting objects, the radar sensors provide information such as range, speed, direction, and Doppler velocity.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Radar Sensor in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
North America is expected to hold the largest share of the radar sensor market in 2023; the market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate between 2018 and 2023. The increased focus on safety and security features in the automobile sector in China, India, and Japan is the major factor driving the growth of the radar sensor market in APAC.
The worldwide market for Radar Sensor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Continental
NXP Semiconductors
Robert Bosch
ZF Friedrichshafen
Airbus
Autoliv
Banner Engineering
Delphi Automotive
DENSO
HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.
Infineon Technologies
InnoSenT
Lockheed Martin
Omniradar
Raytheon Company
Saffron Electronics & Defense
Sivers IMA
Smartmicro
Texas instruments
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Imaging Radar
CW Radar
Pulse Radar
Non-imaging Radar
Speed Gauge
Altimeter
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Automotive
Aerospace and Defense
Industrial
Security and Surveillance
Traffic Monitoring and Management
Environmental and Weather Monitoring
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Radar Sensor market.
Chapter 1, to describe Radar Sensor Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Radar Sensor, with sales, revenue, and price of Radar Sensor, in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Radar Sensor, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Radar Sensor market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Radar Sensor sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
Table of Content:
Chapter One: Market Overview
Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Radar Sensor Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)
Chapter Four: Global Radar Sensor Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Radar Sensor by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Radar Sensor by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Radar Sensor by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Radar Sensor by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Radar Sensor by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Radar Sensor Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Radar Sensor Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Radar Sensor Market Forecast (2018-2023)
Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Radar Sensor Picture
Table Product Specifications of Radar Sensor
Figure Global Sales Market Share of Radar Sensor by Types in 2017
Table Radar Sensor Types for Major Manufacturers
Figure Imaging Radar Picture
Figure CW Radar Picture
Figure Pulse Radar Picture
Figure Non-imaging Radar Picture
Figure Speed Gauge Picture
Figure Altimeter Picture
Figure Radar Sensor Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017
Figure Automotive Picture
Figure Aerospace and Defense Picture
Figure Industrial Picture
Figure Security and Surveillance Picture
Figure Traffic Monitoring and Management Picture
Figure Environmental and Weather Monitoring Picture
Figure Others Picture
Figure United States Radar Sensor Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)
Figure Canada Radar Sensor Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)
Figure Mexico Radar Sensor Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…
