Global R410A Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

R410A, comprising R-32 and R-125, is the leading HFC refrigerant for replacing R-22 in positive displacement residential and light commercial air-conditioning and heat pump systems. It has higher cooling capacity and significantly higher pressure than R-22 and should be used only in systems specifically designed for R-410A.

Scope of the Report:

R410A is a zeotropic HFC blend of R125 and R32. R410A is a popular product for commercial and residential air conditioning systems as an alternative to R22. At present, the major manufacturers of R410A are concentrated in Chemours (DuPont), Honeywell, Mexichem, Arkema, The Linde Group, Juhua Group, Dongyue Federation, Meilan, etc. Honeywell is the world leader, holding 12.57% production market share in 2016. And most all of manufacturers provide raw material of R32 and R125 by themselves.

In global market, the production of R410A increases from 193.09 K MT in 2012 to 238.29 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.4%. In 2016, the global R410A market is led by China, capturing about 45.63% of global R410A production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 30.48% global production share.

In application, R410A downstream is wide and recently R410A has acquired increasing significance in various fields of air-conditioning and others. R410A is the leading HFC refrigerant for replacing R-22 in positive displacement residential and light commercial air-conditioning and heat pump systems. In 2016 residential air-conditioning hold about 63.54% of global share.

The US Department of Commerce has called for anti-dumping duties of up to 210% on imports of certain HFC refrigerants from China. The amount of R410A exports to the United States is affected in 2016.

The price of R410A is volatile in last few years. The price decrease from 2012, but it started climbing after 2017, especially in China. The price will increase 6242 USD/MT in2017. As can be seen, the HFC blended refrigerant market is at present in a very volatile and uncertain position. In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, R410A production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the production of R410A is estimated to be 292 K MT.

The worldwide market for R410A is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 1780 million US$ in 2024, from 1520 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the R410A in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Chemours (DuPont)

Honeywell

Mexichem

Arkema

The Linde Group

Juhua Group

Dongyue Federation

Meilan

Huaan New Material

Sinochem

Limin Chemicals

Bailian Chemical

SINOLOONG

FEY YUAN CHEMICAL

Gemeifu Chemical Industry

Xilong Group

Sanmei

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Qualified Grade

Excellent Grade

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial and Commercial Air Conditioning

Residential Air Conditioning

Others

