Global Quinoa Seed Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

Quinoa is an easy crop to grow in your organic vegetable garden. Its seeds can be cooked and eaten like bulgar or dried and ground into flour.

In recent years, affected by demand, there is a rapid increase in the production of Quinoa Seed, the largest production region is Peru, which occupied a market share of 51.32% in 2016.

The government department has already formulated the Quinoa seeds development standards, and introduced a series of policies to promote the Quinoa seeds industry. Because of the much more widely used application, the Quinoa seeds is forecasted to have a good market prospect.

Despite the specific conditions for Quinoa Seed, with the development of new technology, such as vertical farming, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

With the world population increasing, while the thought of a healthy diet gradually to the popularity, the Quinoa Seed market will increase significantly in the future, which for the development of the seed market would be a great promotion.

Although the manufacturing and marketing of Quinoa Seed may bring opportunities for related enterprises, the study group recommends that enterprise those have fund advantage but lack technical and downstream support advantage do not enter into the vegetable seeds field before careful investigation.

The global Quinoa Seed market was 900 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1480 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2025.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Alter Eco

Ancient Harvest

Andean Naturals

Andean Valley

Quinoa Foods Company

Arrowhead Mills

Big Oz（Big Oz Industries Limited）

Complejo Industrial y Tecnolgico Yanapasiani SRL

COMRURAL XXI

Highland Farm Foods

Irupana Andean Organic Food

Northern Quinoa

Quinoabol

The British Quinoa Company

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Black Quinoa Seeds

Red Quinoa Seeds

White Quinoa Seeds

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Direct Edible

Reprocessing Products

Others

