Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Technology Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis by Types 2019-2024

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the "Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market" research report

A fast food restaurant, also known as a quick service restaurant (QSR) within the industry, is a specific type of restaurant that serves fast food cuisine and has minimal table service.

The global quick service restaurants (QSR) IT market is primarily gaining from the increasing need of quick service restaurants to devise new ways of revenue generation to beat competition which is rising at a rapid pace. Today, QSRs are innovating and adopting solutions such as digital signage, point of sales solutions, digital menu cards, handheld devices, and kiosks in a bid to offer differentiated services. Apart from this, the rising adoption of mobile payment solutions is also stoking growth of QSR IT market. This requires quick service restaurants to be equipped with a robust and up to date IT infrastructure.

Scope of the Report:

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is very fragmented, there are so many players in the world. The key players are like Verifone Systems, NCR Corporation, Cognizant, PAR Technology Corporation, NEC Display Solutions etc. The big players are from United States, EU and Japan.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. The international players like taking acquire of other companies, usually related to or can expand with her business. Their market in this industry can ranges from hardware or/and software to service. In other words, the big players in this industry now put more effort on The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT chain.

Top 5 took up about 20% of the global market in 2017. And their annual growth rate are range mainly from 5% to 12%.

The global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market is valued at 10300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 16600 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Verifone Systems Inc

NCR Corporation

Cognizant

PAR Technology Corporation

NEC Display Solutions of America, Inc.

LG

Panasonic Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Delphi Display Systems, Inc

HM Electronics, Inc.

Revel Systems

PAX Technology

SZZT Electronics

Shenzhen Xinguodu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hardware

Software

Service

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Large Consumers

Small Consumers

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) IT Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

