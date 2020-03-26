GLOBAL QUARTZ WATCH MARKET 2019 TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, SALES, OPPORTUNITIES, ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global Quartz Watch Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Quartz Watch Market

A quartz watch uses a battery that is charged by the wearer’s movements during use.

The global Quartz Watch market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Quartz Watch market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Quartz Watch in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Quartz Watch in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Quartz Watch market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Quartz Watch market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Fossil

LVMH

Richemont

Rolex

Swatch Group

Audemars Piguet

Omega

Casio

Chanel

Chopard

Citizen

Mondaine

Giorgio Armani

Patek Philippe

Grand Hydro

Titan

Seiko

Market size by Product

Luxury

Normal

Market size by End User

Online

In-store

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Quartz Watch market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Quartz Watch market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Quartz Watch companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Quartz Watch submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quartz Watch are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Quartz Watch market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Quartz Watch Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Quartz Watch Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Luxury

1.4.3 Normal

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Quartz Watch Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Online

1.5.3 In-store

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Quartz Watch Market Size

2.1.1 Global Quartz Watch Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Quartz Watch Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Quartz Watch Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Quartz Watch Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Quartz Watch Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Quartz Watch Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Quartz Watch Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Quartz Watch Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Quartz Watch Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Quartz Watch Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Quartz Watch Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Quartz Watch Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Quartz Watch Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Quartz Watch Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Quartz Watch Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Quartz Watch Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Quartz Watch Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………..

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Quartz Watch Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Quartz Watch Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.1.2 Global Quartz Watch Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.2 Quartz Watch Market Forecast by Product

12.2.1 Global Quartz Watch Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.2.2 Global Quartz Watch Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025

12.3 Quartz Watch Market Forecast by End User

12.4 North America Quartz Watch Forecast

12.5 Europe Quartz Watch Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Quartz Watch Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Quartz Watch Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Quartz Watch Forecast

……………….

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Quartz Watch Product Picture

Table Quartz Watch Market Segments

Table Key Manufacturers Quartz Watch Covered

Table Global Quartz Watch Market Size Growth Rate by Product 2019-2025 (K Units) & (Million US$)

Figure Global Quartz Watch Sales Market Share by Product 2014-2025

Figure Luxury Product Picture

Table Major Manufacturers of Luxury

