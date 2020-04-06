Global Pyrethroid Market: By Product, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Competition Landscape, S.W.O.T Analysis, Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Key Players and Forecast 2019-2024

Pyrethroids are analogues of the natural pyrethrins and have a broad spectrum of activity against external parasites (flies, ticks, mites, fleas, lice, mosquitoes, etc.). The insecticidal properties of pyrethrins are derived from ketoalcoholic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic esters of chrysanthemic and pyrethroic acids.
Pyrethroid industry concentration is relatively high. Global major suppliers are Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer, Heranba, Tagros, Meghmani, Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem, Jiangsu RedSun, Aestar, Gharda, Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals, Guangdong Liwei, Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical and Yingde Greatchem Chemicals etc. Those manufactures are mainly distributed in China and India. China has the largest production and export region in the world, like Yangnong Chemical and Jiangsu RedSun, both have large production capacity.
Global major consumption regions are distributed in North America, Asia Pacific and Europe etc. Asia Pacific is the largest consumption region with sales of 26673 ton in 2018. North America and Europe are separately the second and third largest consumption regions in 2018. In 2018, China is the largest consumption country which consumed 10757-ton pyrethroid.
According to this study, over the next five years the Pyrethroid market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2172.6 million by 2024, from US$ 1806 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pyrethroid business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Pyrethroid market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Pyrethroid value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Lambda-cyhalothrin
Deltamethrin
Cypermethrin
Bifenthrin
Permethrin
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Agriculture
Public Health
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sumitomo Chemical
Yangnong Chemical
Bayer
Heranba
Tagros
Meghmani
Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem
Jiangsu RedSun
Aestar
Gharda
Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals
Guangdong Liwei
Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical
Yingde Greatchem Chemicals
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Pyrethroid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Pyrethroid market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Pyrethroid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Pyrethroid with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Pyrethroid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.