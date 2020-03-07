Global PVC Pipe Market Growth Opportunities, Status, Segment, Share, Size and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2025

“PVC Pipe Market” Report Offers a Macroeconomic Analysis with Top Company Profiles, Market Share, Product Specifications, Capacity and Current Market Dynamics, Downstream Demand, and Production Value

The global PVC Pipe market is estimated to clock XX million at the end of 2018 and is forecasted to reach a valuation of XX million at the end of the forecast period from 2018-2025, as stated by the latest market research report from QY Research on the global PVC Pipe industry. The market is projected to rise at XX% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The various factors affecting this market trend such as the drivers and restraints in this market are covered in detail in this report.

Global PVC Pipe market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Egeplast

Finolex Industries

IPEX

JM Eagle Company

North American Pipe Corporation

Pipelife International

Plastika

Polypipe

Royal Building Products

Sekisui Chemical

Tessenderlo Group

Tigre SA

Formosa Plastics Group.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Chlorinated PVC Pipe

Unplasticized PVC Pipe

Plasticized PVC Pipe

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Irrigation

Water Supply

Sewerage

Plumbing

Oil & Gas

Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Others

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: PVC Pipe Market Overview

1.1. Product Overview and Scope of PVC Pipe

1.2. PVC Pipe Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1. Global PVC Pipe Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2. Global PVC Pipe Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3. Chlorinated PVC Pipe

1.2.4. Unplasticized PVC Pipe

1.2.5. Plasticized PVC Pipe

1.3. Global PVC Pipe Segment by Application

1.3.1. PVC Pipe Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2. Irrigation

1.3.3. Water Supply

1.3.4. Sewerage

1.3.5. Plumbing

1.3.6. Oil & Gas

1.3.7. Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

1.3.8. Others

1.4. Global PVC Pipe Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1. Global PVC Pipe Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2. North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3. Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4. China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5. Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6. Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7. India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5. Global Market Size (Value) of PVC Pipe (2013-2025)

1.5.1. Global PVC Pipe Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2. Global PVC Pipe Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

Chapter Two: Global PVC Pipe Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1. 2.1 Global PVC Pipe Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1. 2.1.1 Global PVC Pipe Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2. 2.1.2 Global PVC Pipe Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2. 2.2 Global PVC Pipe Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3. 2.3 Global PVC Pipe Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4. 2.4 Manufacturers PVC Pipe Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5. 2.5 PVC Pipe Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1. 2.5.1 PVC Pipe Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2. 2.5.2 PVC Pipe Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3. 2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Global PVC Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1. 3.1 Global PVC Pipe Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2. 3.2 Global PVC Pipe Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3. 3.3 Global PVC Pipe Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4. 3.4 Global PVC Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5. 3.5 North America PVC Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6. 3.6 Europe PVC Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7. 3.7 China PVC Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8. 3.8 Japan PVC Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9. 3.9 Southeast Asia PVC Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10. 3.10 India PVC Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

Chapter Four: Global PVC Pipe Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1. 4.1 Global PVC Pipe Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2. 4.2 North America PVC Pipe Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3. 4.3 Europe PVC Pipe Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4. 4.4 China PVC Pipe Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5. 4.5 Japan PVC Pipe Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6. 4.6 Southeast Asia PVC Pipe Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7. 4.7 India PVC Pipe Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

& more….

