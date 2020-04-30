Global PVC Additives Market 2019 Deep Dive Strategy & Competition | 1. Arkema SA 2. BASF SE 3. Kaneka Corporation 4. Akzo Nobel NV 5. Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. 6. Clariant AG 7. Adeka Corporation 8. Baerlocher GmbH

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global PVC Additives Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Market Overview: The global PVC additives market was valued at USD 3.02 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.01 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025. PVC additives form an essential part of plastic manufacturing as it improves the texture and tensile strength of PVC products. Every polymer manufacturing require stabilisers. These special additives improve the shelf life of PVC products owing to which demand is expected to remain high over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Replacement of conventional materials with PVC

1.2 Growing demand for additive based PVC

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Recyclability of PVC

Market Segmentation:

The global PVC additives market is segmented on the basis of product, fabrication, application, and region.

1. By Product:

1.1 Stabilizers

1.1.1 Lead Stabilizers

1.1.2 Mixed Metal Stabilizers

1.1.3 Tin Stabilizers

1.1.4 Organic Stabilizers

1.2 Impact Modifiers

1.2.1 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

1.2.2 Acrylic Impact Modifier

1.2.3 Methacrylate Butadiene Styrene

1.2.4 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer

1.2.5 Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate

1.2.6 Chlorinated Polyethylene

1.3 Plasticizers

1.3.1 Phthalates

1.3.2 Non-phthalates

1.4 Processing Aids

1.4.1 Low Molecular Weight Processing Aid

1.4.2 High Molecular Weight Processing Aid

1.4.3 Medium Molecular Weight Processing Aid

1.4.4 Ultra High Molecular Weight Processing Aid

1.5 Lubricants

1.5.1 External Lubricants

1.5.2 Internal Lubricants

1.6 Others

2. By Fabrication:

2.1 Extrusion

2.2 Injection Moulding

2.3 Others

3. By Application:

3.1 Fittings & Pipes

3.2 Tubing & Profiles

3.3 Panels & Rigid Sheets

3.4 Bottles

3.5 Wire & Cables

3.6 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Arkema SA

2. BASF SE

3. Kaneka Corporation

4. Akzo Nobel NV

5. Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

6. Clariant AG

7. Adeka Corporation

8. Baerlocher GmbH

9. Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

10. Novista Group

11. Indofil Industries Ltd.

12. En-Door

13. SunAce

14. Patcham FZC

15. Valtris Specialty Chemicals

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |