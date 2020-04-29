Global PV Micro Inverter Market Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region

PV micro inverters convert direct current (DC) from solar panels into alternate current (AC) of the required frequency. The output from several microinverters is later combined and fed to electrical grids to generate power.

The APAC will be the largest market for solar microinverters during the forecast period . The market in this region will witness significant growth due to the high adoption rate of solar microinverters. The ability of such systems to bolster the energy harvest of a system will compel the populace in this region to adopt solar microinverters.

The global PV Micro Inverter market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on PV Micro Inverter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall PV Micro Inverter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

Chilicon Power

Enphase Energy

Renesola

SMA Solar Technology

SolarEdge Technologies

Sungrow Power Supply

Schenzhen Kstar Science & Technology

TMEIC

SunPower Corp

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By System Type

Standalone Systems

Integrated Systems

By Power Class

Single Phase

Three Phase

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Utility

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 PV Micro Inverter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of PV Micro Inverter

1.2 PV Micro Inverter Segment By System Type

1.2.1 Global PV Micro Inverter Production Growth Rate Comparison By System Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Standalone Systems

1.2.3 Integrated Systems

1.3 PV Micro Inverter Segment by Application

1.3.1 PV Micro Inverter Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Utility

1.4 Global PV Micro Inverter Market by Region

1.4.1 Global PV Micro Inverter Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global PV Micro Inverter Market Size

1.5.1 Global PV Micro Inverter Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global PV Micro Inverter Production (2014-2025)

2 Global PV Micro Inverter Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global PV Micro Inverter Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global PV Micro Inverter Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global PV Micro Inverter Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers PV Micro Inverter Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 PV Micro Inverter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 PV Micro Inverter Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 PV Micro Inverter Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global PV Micro Inverter Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global PV Micro Inverter Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global PV Micro Inverter Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global PV Micro Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America PV Micro Inverter Production

3.4.1 North America PV Micro Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America PV Micro Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe PV Micro Inverter Production

3.5.1 Europe PV Micro Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe PV Micro Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China PV Micro Inverter Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China PV Micro Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China PV Micro Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan PV Micro Inverter Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan PV Micro Inverter Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan PV Micro Inverter Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

Continued…

