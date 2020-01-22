Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market 2019 Size, Demand, Prediction, Export/Import, Key Manufactures, Regional Outlook 2024

Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

Push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) is a service option for a cellular phone network that enables subscribers to use their phones as walkie-talkies with unlimited range. A typical push-to-talk connection connects almost instantly. A significant advantage of PTT is the ability for a single person to reach an active talk group with a single button press; users need not make several telephone calls to coordinate with a group. Push-to-talk cellular calls similarly provide half-duplex communications — while one person transmits, the other(s) receive. This combines the operational advantages of PTT with the interference resistance and other virtues of mobile phones.

According to this study, over the next five years the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

AT&T

Verizon

NII Holdings

Telefonica

Sprint Corporation

China Telecom

China Mobile Communications Corporation

Vodafone Libertel BV

Bell Canada

Vodacom

Zain Group

KPN

Vertel

KT powertel

GRID Communications Pte Ltd

Push To Talk International

This study considers the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

3G

4G

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Public Safety

Transport

Business and Commerce

Government

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service by Players

4 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Market Forecast

…

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Qualcomm Technologies

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Product Offered

11.1.3 Qualcomm Technologies Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Qualcomm Technologies News

11.2 Nokia

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Product Offered

11.2.3 Nokia Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Nokia News

11.3 Samsung

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Product Offered

11.3.3 Samsung Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Samsung News

11.4 Huawei

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Product Offered

11.4.3 Huawei Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Huawei News

11.5 Ericsson

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Product Offered

11.5.3 Ericsson Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Ericsson News

11.6 Mimosa Networks, Inc.

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Product Offered

11.6.3 Mimosa Networks, Inc. Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) Service Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Mimosa Networks, Inc. News

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

