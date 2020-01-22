Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Pulmonary Drugs Market Research Report 2019 Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



The pulmonary drugs are used for treating the conditions affecting lungs. The pulmonary drugs are used from treating minor illnesses such as the common cold to cure long-term disorders such asthma.

These agents are available in different forms such as oral tablets, oral liquids, and injections or inhalations. Inhalations deliver the medicine directly to the lungs, which can act directly on the lung tissues, minimizing systemic side effects.

The major factors driving growth of the pulmonary drugs market include increasing incidence of chronic respiratory diseases, tobacco smoking, and government and non-government initiatives.

The global Pulmonary Drugs market is valued at 30400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 56600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pulmonary Drugs volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pulmonary Drugs market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sanofi SA

Meda Pharmaceuticals

Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Plc.

Cheisi Farmaceutici S.p.A

Zambon Company S.p.A

Alaxia SAS

Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Inhaled Corticosteroids

Long Acting Beta-2 Agonists

Antihistamines

Vasodilators

Others

Segment by Application

Asthma & COPD

Allergic Rhinitis

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

