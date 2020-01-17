Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Public Safety Solution For Smart City Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



The onset of smart city concept can be liked with these development agendas primarily to tackle many of the third-world issues with public safety being one of the top-priorities.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is one of the prominent players in the public safety solution market and holds a market 20% share. Recently, Huawei has launched eLTE Multimedia Critical Communications System, a public safety solution, providing networking technology and devices required to improve public safety and organizations communication solutions.

This report focuses on the global Public Safety Solution For Smart City status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Safety Solution For Smart City development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Thales Corporation (France)

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies (China)

Northrop German Corporation (U.S.)

Alcatel-Lucent (France)

Harris Corporation (U.S.)

Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Critical Communication Network

Biometric Security And Authentication System

Emergency And Disaster Management

Backup And Recovery System

Public Address And General Alarm

Surveillance System

Market segment by Application, split into

Public Transportation Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Disaster Management

Medical Emergency Service

Firefighting Services

Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Public Safety Solution For Smart City status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Public Safety Solution For Smart City development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

