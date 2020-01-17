Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Public Safety Solution For Smart City Market Analysis, Strategic Assessment, Trend Outlook and Bussiness Opportunities 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
The onset of smart city concept can be liked with these development agendas primarily to tackle many of the third-world issues with public safety being one of the top-priorities.
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. is one of the prominent players in the public safety solution market and holds a market 20% share. Recently, Huawei has launched eLTE Multimedia Critical Communications System, a public safety solution, providing networking technology and devices required to improve public safety and organizations communication solutions.
This report focuses on the global Public Safety Solution For Smart City status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Public Safety Solution For Smart City development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
NEC Corporation (Japan)
Thales Corporation (France)
International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)
Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)
Huawei Technologies (China)
Northrop German Corporation (U.S.)
Alcatel-Lucent (France)
Harris Corporation (U.S.)
Motorola Solutions Inc. (U.S.)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Critical Communication Network
Biometric Security And Authentication System
Emergency And Disaster Management
Backup And Recovery System
Public Address And General Alarm
Surveillance System
Market segment by Application, split into
Public Transportation Security
Critical Infrastructure Security
Disaster Management
Medical Emergency Service
Firefighting Services
Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agencies
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Public Safety Solution For Smart City status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Public Safety Solution For Smart City development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
