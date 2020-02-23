Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market – Advanced technologies, Forecast and Winning Imperatives, 2019 – 2024

The Report “Public Relations (PR) Tools Market” research report provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2024. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

“Public relation is a strategic communication process that builds mutually beneficial relationships between organizations and their publics.”” Public relations can also be defined as the practice of managing communication between an organization and its publics.

This report covered the Publishing tools, Social Media Monitoring & Management, Content Creation and Distribution, Data Aggregation, Monitoring, and Analysis and Relationship Management.

Scope of the Report:

The Public Relations (PR) Tools industry concentration is unbalanced, and there are many small and new companies in this industry.

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.

The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China, in contrast, put more effort on native and domestic market, their product quality is not advanced enough when comparing with leading companies.

Company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, the developed areas’ company now put more effort to underdevelopment regions these years.

The global Public Relations (PR) Tools market is valued at 2660 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5260 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Public Relations (PR) Tools.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Public Relations (PR) Tools market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Public Relations (PR) Tools market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Outbrain

Google

Business Wire

Salesforce

Meltwater

Cision AB

AirPR Software

IrisPR Software

ISentia

Onalytica

Prezly

IPR Software

TrendKite

Agility

Red Wheat

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Publishing Tools

Social Media Monitoring & Management

Content Creation and Distribution

Data Aggregation, Monitoring and Analysis

Relationship Management

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecom & Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

