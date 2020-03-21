Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market – Industry Analysis by Type, Technology, End-Use, Application and Top Key Players by 2023

Global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market

Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) is a category of cloud computing services that provides a platform allowing customers to develop, run, and manage applications without the complexity of building and maintaining the infrastructure typically associated with developing and launching an app.

The Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud Application Platforms

Cloud Integration Services

Cloud Application Development and Life-Cycle Services

Segmentation by application:

Banking & Financial Sector (BFSI)

Consumer Goods & Retail

Education

Gaming

Healthcare

Logistics & Transportation

Public Sector & Government

Telecommunications & IT

Travel & Hospitality

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Engine Yard

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon

DXC Technology

Pega

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Public Cloud Platform as a Service (PaaS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

