Global PTFE Fabric Market: Regional Segmentation, Size, Study, By Type, End-User, Application, Product, Industry Trends, Drivers, and Forecasts 2018-2025

Global PTFE Fabric Market to reach USD 1028.8 million by 2025.

Global PTFE Fabric Market valued approximately USD 630 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.60% over the forecast period 2017-2025. High demand for PTFE fabrics in the automotive industry, their growing consumption in the construction industry, and increasing consumption of composite fabrics for industrial applications are the key factors driving the growth of the PTFE fabric market across the globe. The nonwoven fabric segment is expected to be the largest type segment of the PTFE fabric market during the forecast period. PTFE-based nonwoven fabrics are extensively used in composites manufacturing. They are also used as a component in the apparel, healthcare, and industrial applications, thus keeping the demand for this segment high. By end-use industry, the food segment is expected to lead the PTFE fabric market from 2017 to 2025. This segment is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Anti-friction and non-flammability are the key advantages of PTFE fabric, and with PTFE being an FDA-approved, there is a growing demand for this fabric in the food segment.

The Asia Pacific region is the largest and the fastest-growing market for PTFE fabric across the globe. The Asia Pacific PTFE fabric market is majorly driven by the growing demand from end-use industries, such as food, construction, and filtration. The growth of these end-use industries is largely driven by the region’s growing population, increasing per capita income, and changing lifestyle. Rising demand across the globe has led to capacity expansions by the manufacturers of PTFE fabric.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

PTFE Coated Fabric

Nonwoven Fabric

PTFE FIBER Made Fabric

By End Use Industry:

Food

Construction

Filtration

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Taconic, Fiberflon, Saint-Gobain Performance Plasticsm W. l. Gore & Associates, Inc., Chukoh Chemical Industries, Daikin Industries, Sefar, Fothergill Group , W.F. Lake Corp, Birdair and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global PTFE Fabric Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors