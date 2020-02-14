Global Psoriasis Drugs Market will reach 25600 million US$ by the end of 2025

Psoriasis is a long-lasting autoimmune disease characterized by patches of abnormal skin. These skin patches are typically red, itchy, and scaly. Psoriasis varies in severity from small, localized patches to complete body coverage.

The global Psoriasis Drugs market is valued at 12600 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 25600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Psoriasis Drugs market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Psoriasis Drugs in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Psoriasis Drugs in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Psoriasis Drugs market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Psoriasis Drugs market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

AbbVie

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Novartis

Eli Lilly

AstraZeneca

Celgene

Market size by Product

TNF-inhibitors

Interleukin-inhibitors

Others

Market size by End User

Hospital

Clinic

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Psoriasis Drugs Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Psoriasis Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 TNF-inhibitors

1.4.3 Interleukin-inhibitors

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Psoriasis Drugs Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinic

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Psoriasis Drugs Market Size

2.1.1 Global Psoriasis Drugs Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Psoriasis Drugs Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Psoriasis Drugs Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Psoriasis Drugs Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Psoriasis Drugs Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Psoriasis Drugs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Psoriasis Drugs Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Psoriasis Drugs Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Psoriasis Drugs Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Psoriasis Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Psoriasis Drugs Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Psoriasis Drugs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Psoriasis Drugs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Psoriasis Drugs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Psoriasis Drugs Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Psoriasis Drugs Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Psoriasis Drugs Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

