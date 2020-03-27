Global Protein Labeling Market 2018 Industry Trend and Forecast 2023

Global Protein Labeling Industry

New Study On “2018-2023 Protein Labeling Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Protein Labelling Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 13.3% during 2018-2023. The market is segmented on the basis of application, labelling method, products and region. Global Protein market by labelling methods includes in-Vivo and in-Vitro labelling technique. These techniques are based on genetic engineering which includes improved imaging technology and high sensitivity. Snap-tag and halo-tag are widely used technology in in-vivo and in-vitro labelling. For example, snap-tag by New England Biolabs and Halo-tag self-labelling enzymes system are widely used in in-vitro and in-vivo labelling. Halo-tag and snap-tag are a significant tool for functional protein analysis based on the formation of covalent bond between protein fusion tag and synthetic chemical ligand. These tools enable to explore proteomics and genomics in the more profound way with high affinity and specificity to determine disease state.

Moreover, researchers are exploring proteomics market in universities, major hospitals, clinics and research centres. As proteomics has moved out of the labs and into the market protein labelling products are in demand. Proteomic technologies are playing important role in drug discovery, molecular diagnostics and medicines which are creating significant demand for protein labelling applications and products. R&D in genetics-based projects and research will boost the demand for dye based or fluorescence-based protein labelling products. Exploration through R&D is expected to improve protein tagging technology and enhance higher resolution microscopy. The adoption of IT automation has eased the research and development and expected to boost experimentation and research. Technological advancement and innovation in global protein labelling markets such as computer-controlled systems for fluorescence and laser-confocal microscopy are creating scope for the market.

The major players which include Thermofisher Scientific, Merck & Co. Inc, PerkinElmer Inc., Hoffman-La Roche AG, General Electric Company, Promega Corporation and so on are contributing significantly through product launch, R&D, innovation, partnership and collaboration. R&D is considered to be the key strategy to explore more into protein labelling market and to come up with innovative products. R&D in protein labelling is boosting the market growth of Protein labelling. For example, R&D in proteomics & genomics, personalized medicine and flow Cytometry and so forth is creating a huge demand for protein labelling products and services. One of the major developments in genomics and proteomics is the identification of potential new drugs and treatment of diseases.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3204444-global-protein-labeling-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

North America generates highest revenues across the globe due to ongoing projects on gene expression control, protein-protein interaction, in-vivo quantitative proteomics and so on. The significant rise in research projects in Universities, research centres, clinics and hospitals triggered the demand for protein labelling products and methods. There is the huge adoption of Global Protein Labelling products, application and labelling method which are triggered by R&D projects, the rise in lifestyle-oriented diseases, development in proteomics & genomics and so forth. Most of the key players such as Thermofisher Scientific, Roche, GE healthcare are US based companies which contributing significantly in the region.

APAC regions such as China, India, Japan and Korea are expected to create a huge opportunity for global protein labelling market. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructure development and favourable government policies are the key factors which are expected to drive the APAC market. Cell culture-based experiments, rise in adoption of personalized medicines, the growth of flow Cytometry and tissue diagnostics is expected to create significant demand for protein labelling across the globe.

Global Protein Labelling Market is segmented on the basis of application, product, labelling method and region. Global Protein Labelling Market by application and labelling method has significant contribution in generating huge revenues across the globe. The Global Protein Labelling Market by a product such as reagents, Kits and other services are widely adopted across the globe. Global simulation market by application such as immunological techniques, mass spectrometry, cell-based assays, protein microarrays, fluorescence microscopy has huge demand in the market. The report includes following segments and sub-segments:

Global Protein Labelling Market Research and Analysis, By Application

Global Protein Labelling Market Research and Analysis, By Labelling Method

Global Protein Labelling Market Research and Analysis, By Product

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The market study of protein labelling market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Authentic Public Databases

Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalogue.

Supplier Websites such as Alibaba, amazon for pricing analysis.

The report provides in-depth analysis on pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers, initial norms and vehicle segment. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

OMR REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Global Protein Labelling Market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with historical analysis, predictive analysis & key analysts insights with current market trends to understand the market extensively.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Protein Labelling

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Protein Labelling

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3204444-global-protein-labeling-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Some points from table of content:

CHAPTER 1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

1.2.1. BY SEGMENTS

1.2.2. BY GEOGRAPHY

1.2.3. BY STAKEHOLDERS

CHAPTER 2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.1.1. PROTEIN LABELS

2.1.2. PROTEIN LABELLING STRATEGIES

2.1.2.1. IN-VITRO LABELLING

2.1.2.2. IN-VIVO LABELLING

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHT AND CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.3. KEY FINDINGS

2.4. RECOMMENDATION

2.5. CONCLUSION

2.6. REGULATION

2.6.1. UNITED STATES

2.6.2. EUROPEAN UNION

2.6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

2.6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.1.1. ADVANCEMENT IN FLUORESCENCE’S LABELLING STRATEGIES FOR DYNAMIC CELLULAR IMAGING ARE DRIVING THE GLOBAL PROTEIN LABELLING MARKET

3.1.2. RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT IN PROTEOMICS AND GENOMICS

3.1.3. RISING HEALTHCARE SPENDING AND INVESTMENT CREATING HUGE SCOPE FOR THE MARKET

3.1.4. ADOPTION OF IT AUTOMATION AND ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY TO DRIVE THE MARKET

3.2. RESTRAINT

3.2.1. HIGH COST OF PROTEIN LABELLING IS A CONCERN FOR THE MARKET

3.2.2. STRINGENT GOVERNMENT POLICIES AND REGULATIONS ARE CHALLENGING

3.3. OPPORTUNITY

3.3.1. R&D OUTCOMES OF GLOBAL PROTEIN LABELLING MARKET TO BOOST THE GLOBAL PROTEIN LABELLING MARKET

3.3.2. APAC REGION HAS HUGE SCOPE FOR GLOBAL PROTEIN LABELLING MARKET

CHAPTER 4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. PROTEIN LABELLING MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, BY APPLICATION

4.1.1. IMMUNOLOGICAL TECHNIQUES

4.1.2. PROTEIN MICROARRAYS

4.1.3. MASS SPECTROMETRY

4.1.4. FLUORESCENCE MICROSCOPY

4.1.5. CELL-BASED ASSAYS

4.1.6. OTHER ASSAYS

4.2. PROTEIN LABELLING MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, BY LABELLING METHOD

4.2.1. IN VITRO LABELLING

4.2.1.1. ENZYMATIC LABELLING

4.2.1.2. DYE-BASED LABELLING

4.2.1.3. CO-TRANSLATIONAL LABELLING

4.2.1.4. SITE-SPECIFIC LABELLING

4.2.1.5. NANOPARTICLE LABELLING

4.2.2. IN VIVO LABELLING

4.2.2.1. PHOTOREACTIVE LABELLING

4.2.2.2. RADIOACTIVE LABELLING

4.2.2.3. BIORTHOGONAL LABELLING

4.3. PROTEIN LABELLING MARKET RESEARCH AND ANALYSIS, BY PRODUCT

4.3.1. REAGENTS

4.3.1.1. ENZYMES

4.3.1.2. MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES

4.3.1.3. PROTEINS

4.3.1.4. PROBES/TAGS

4.3.1.5. OTHER REAGENTS

4.3.2. KITS

4.3.3. SERVICES

CHAPTER 5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

5.1. KEY STRATEGIES

5.2. KEY COMPANY ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6. REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1. NORTH AMERICA

6.1.1. UNITED STATES

6.1.2. CANADA

6.1.3. REST OF NORTH AMERICA

6.2. EUROPE

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. GERMANY

6.2.3. SPAIN

6.2.4. FRANCE

6.2.5. ITALY

6.2.6. REST OF EUROPE

6.3. ASIA PACIFIC

6.3.1. INDIA

6.3.2. CHINA

6.3.3. JAPAN

6.3.4. REST OF ASIA PACIFIC

6.4. REST OF THE WORLD

CHAPTER 7. COMPANY PROFILES

7.1. G-BIOSCIENCES

7.2. GE HEALTHCARE (AMERSHAM)

7.3. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

7.4. KANEKA CORPORATION

Continued…….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym