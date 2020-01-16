Global Protein Ingredients Market to Reach US$59 billion by 2025

The Advanced Research on Protein Ingredients Market– Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Protein Ingredients Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

The protein ingredients market is expected to be around $59 billion by 2025. This is primarily attributed to the scientific evidences to support health benefits of protein, rising consumer awareness about dietary supplements and functional foods, and advancements in protein extraction techniques. Human body cannot produce vital amino acids which are needed for healing of cells. Therefore, it is very important to consume these proteins through diet. These proteins can be obtained from plants or animals. Additionally, growing demand for these proteins in industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and animal feeds is one of the major factors contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Analysis of Protein Ingredients Market:

Cargill

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Kerry Group plc

Omega Protein Corporation

Arla Foods

Kewpie Corporation

AMCO Proteins

Categorical Division by Type:

Plant Proteins

Wheat

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Protein Isolates

Textured Soy Protein

Pea

Canola

Others

Animal Proteins

Egg proteins

Milk Protein Concentrates/Isolates

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Isolates

Gelatin

Casein/Caseinates

Based on Application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Infant Formulations

Animal Feeds

Market Opportunities

Launch of new products containing low fat content and cholesterol free beverages will be key factors for growth of global market.

These functional foods play beneficial roles in certain disease especially gastrointestinal diseases by exerting positive impact on gut flora besides improving overall health of individual which will increase demand for such products.

Increase in demand for protein based drinks in countries such as U.S. and Europe will enable manufacturers to expand beyond traditional soy based drinks.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Protein Ingredients Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Protein Ingredients Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Protein Ingredients Market Definition

3.1.2. Protein Ingredients Market Segmentation

3.2. Protein Ingredients Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Protein Ingredients of Drivers

3.2.2. Protein Ingredients Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Protein Ingredients Market, By Service

6. Protein Ingredients Market, By Application

7. Protein Ingredients Market, By Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

