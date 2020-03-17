Global Protein Engineering Market Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand till 2016-2021

Protein engineering is the process of producing and developing valuable proteins or enzyme with a targeted function. It is based on the use of the recombinant DNA technology for altering the amino acid sequence. The global Protein Engineering Market was valued at USD 1,067 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2138 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2016 and 2021.
Protein engineering is used to produce enzyme, biological compounds in large quantities and to create a superior enzyme to catalyse the production of high value specific chemicals. Protein engineering finds applications in the detergent industry and food industry, medical applications which involve cancer treatment studies, biopolymer production, processes involving redox proteins and enzymes environmental applications, and Nano-biotechnology applications.
Market Dynamics
Increasing prevalence of protein based chronic dieses and lifestyle diseases, demand for alternatives to painful chemical processes, adoption of protein based drugs as opposed to non-protein drugs, reduced R&D and drug discovery time and costs are some of the major drivers of protein engineering global market. Also, increased expenditure in healthcare by governments also drive this market.
However, the costly and technologically complex tools and systems required for protein engineering, dearth of skilled labour and need for highly qualified researchers and trainings pose as a hinderance to the growth of this market.
Market Segmentation
The protein engineering marketing is segmented on the basis of protein type, technology, product, end user and region.
The detailed segmentation is as below:
On the basis of Protein
Monoclonal Antibodies
Insulin
Erythropoietin
Interferon
Colony Stimulating Factor
Growth Hormones
Coagulation Factor
Vaccines
Others (interleukins, follicle stimulating hormones, enzyme replacement)
Owing to the fast adoption of monoclonal antibodies for treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases they lead the global market among the other types of proteins.
On the basis of Technology
Rational protein design
Irrational protein design
Among this rational protein design technology dominates the global market.
On the basis of Product
Instruments
Reagents
Services and software
Among this the Instruments dominate the global protein engineering market.
On the basis of end user
Academic research institutes
Pharmaceutical and biological companies
Contract research organisations
Among this pharmaceutical and biological companies lead the market followed by contract research institutes.
On the basis of region
North America
USA
Canada
Europe
Asia
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia
Rest of the world
Geographic Analysis
Geographically the market is segmented into three different regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and North Africa (MENA). North America dominates the protein engineering market owing to the government support and initiatives for the various research activities being carried out. Europe is the next largest market for protein engineering. The increased demand for protein based drugs in Europe coupled with the fast-technological advancements are the reason for market position of Europe. But Asia Pacific is expected to register the largest growth of protein engineering market owing to the increased demand for protein engineering techniques coupled with government initiative to boost the healthcare centre.
Key Players
The key players who are driving the market of Protein Engineering and determine its future are: Perkin Elmer (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), AB-Sciex (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corp. (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), and Waters Corp. (U.S).
The regional analysis of Protein Engineering market includes:
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
