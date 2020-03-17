Global Protein Engineering Market Size, Industry Players, Revenue and Product Demand till 2016-2021

Protein engineering is the process of producing and developing valuable proteins or enzyme with a targeted function. It is based on the use of the recombinant DNA technology for altering the amino acid sequence. The global Protein Engineering Market was valued at USD 1,067 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 2138 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 14.5% between 2016 and 2021.

Protein engineering is used to produce enzyme, biological compounds in large quantities and to create a superior enzyme to catalyse the production of high value specific chemicals. Protein engineering finds applications in the detergent industry and food industry, medical applications which involve cancer treatment studies, biopolymer production, processes involving redox proteins and enzymes environmental applications, and Nano-biotechnology applications.

Market Dynamics

Increasing prevalence of protein based chronic dieses and lifestyle diseases, demand for alternatives to painful chemical processes, adoption of protein based drugs as opposed to non-protein drugs, reduced R&D and drug discovery time and costs are some of the major drivers of protein engineering global market. Also, increased expenditure in healthcare by governments also drive this market.

However, the costly and technologically complex tools and systems required for protein engineering, dearth of skilled labour and need for highly qualified researchers and trainings pose as a hinderance to the growth of this market.

Market Segmentation

The protein engineering marketing is segmented on the basis of protein type, technology, product, end user and region.

The detailed segmentation is as below:

On the basis of Protein

Monoclonal Antibodies

Insulin

Erythropoietin

Interferon

Colony Stimulating Factor

Growth Hormones

Coagulation Factor

Vaccines

Others (interleukins, follicle stimulating hormones, enzyme replacement)

Owing to the fast adoption of monoclonal antibodies for treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases they lead the global market among the other types of proteins.

On the basis of Technology

Rational protein design

Irrational protein design

Among this rational protein design technology dominates the global market.

On the basis of Product

Instruments

Reagents

Services and software

Among this the Instruments dominate the global protein engineering market.

On the basis of end user

Academic research institutes

Pharmaceutical and biological companies

Contract research organisations

Among this pharmaceutical and biological companies lead the market followed by contract research institutes.

On the basis of region

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

Asia

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia

Rest of the world

Geographic Analysis

Geographically the market is segmented into three different regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and North Africa (MENA). North America dominates the protein engineering market owing to the government support and initiatives for the various research activities being carried out. Europe is the next largest market for protein engineering. The increased demand for protein based drugs in Europe coupled with the fast-technological advancements are the reason for market position of Europe. But Asia Pacific is expected to register the largest growth of protein engineering market owing to the increased demand for protein engineering techniques coupled with government initiative to boost the healthcare centre.

Key Players

The key players who are driving the market of Protein Engineering and determine its future are: Perkin Elmer (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), AB-Sciex (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Bruker Corp. (U.S.), Sigma-Aldrich Corp. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), and Waters Corp. (U.S).

The regional analysis of Protein Engineering market includes:

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

