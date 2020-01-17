Global Protective Clothing Market Growing Demand 2019 to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Protective Clothing Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 118 pages with table and figures in it.

Protective clothing is a specific clothing designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. It is generally used in special environment such as high temperature, low temperature, strong acid, strong alkali, radiation and so on.

Scope of the Report:

In 2015, the global protective clothing market is led by Europe, capturing about 46.45% of global protective clothing production. North America is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.03% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of protective clothing are concentrated in North America and Europe. DuPont is the world leader, holding 16.91% production market share in 2015.

Protective clothing downstream is wide. Protective clothing has acquired increasing significance in various fields of oil and gas and others. Globally, the Protective clothing market is mainly driven by growing demand for oil and gas which accounts for nearly 37.14% of total downstream consumption of Protective Clothing in global.

Manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of protective clothin. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese protective clothin production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

The worldwide market for Protective Clothing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 2120 million US$ in 2024, from 1660 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Protective Clothing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market Segment by Type, covers

Protective Clothing Based on Aramid yarns

Protective Clothing Based on Modacrylic yarns

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil and Gas Industry

Construction and Manufacturing Industry

Health Care and Medical Industry

Mining Industry

Military Industry

Firefighting and Law Enforcement Industry

Others Industry

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Protective Clothing product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Protective Clothing, with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Protective Clothing in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Protective Clothing in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Protective Clothing competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Protective Clothing breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Protective Clothing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Protective Clothing sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

