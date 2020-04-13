Global Project Portfolio Management Systems Market – Advanced technologies, Forecast and Winning Imperatives, 2019 – 2024

Project portfolio management (PPM) Systems empowers managers to execute even advanced projects without complications and complete them on time.
Scope of the Report:
The global Project Portfolio Management Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Project Portfolio Management Systems.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Project Portfolio Management Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Project Portfolio Management Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Wrike
CA Technologies
HPE
Changepoint Corporation
Clarizen, Inc.
SAP SE
Upland Software
Workfront, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Mavenlink
Oracle Corporation
Lanisware
ServiceNow, Inc.
Monday.com
Zoho Projects
Asana
Jira
Projectplace
AtTask
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Software
Services
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
BFSI
Government
Engineering & Construction
Healthcare
IT & Telecom
Others
