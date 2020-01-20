Global Programmable Stage Lighting Market Insights 2019 Major Players Martin, Color Kinetics (Philips), LumenPulse, Chauvet, ROBE, Clay Paky (Osram)

Stage Lighting is the craft of lighting as it applies to the production of theatre, dance, opera and other performance arts. It is an integral part of stage shows and performances because it greatly enhances the viewing experience for the audience.

Programmable Stage Lighting is a type of stage lighting which can be modified according to the users’ demand, such as modify the frequency, time, styles etc. It usually has a controller connected to a computer so that the needed programs are embedded the controller to get the preferred lighting atmosphere.

Scope of the Report:

Asia Pacific, North America and Europe are the largest consumption regions, occupied about 86% of market share, in terms of volume. More than 41% of Programmable Stage Lighting products were put into the Asia Pacific market. And Asia Pacific market is expected to keep being the biggest market with market share of 48% in 2022.

The worldwide market for Programmable Stage Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 3320 million US$ in 2024, from 2350 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Programmable Stage Lighting in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Martin

Color Kinetics (Philips)

LumenPulse

Chauvet

ROBE

Clay Paky (Osram)

Vari-Lite (Philips)

ACME

SGM Lighting

ADJ

Traxon (Osram)

PR Light

GTD Lighting

High-end Systems

Acclaim Lighting

GVA lighting

Altman Lighting

Golden Sea

Visage

Yajiang Photoelectric

FINE ART

Robert juliat

Elation

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

LED

Halogen

Discharge

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Architectural

Entertainment

Concert/Touring

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Programmable Stage Lighting product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Programmable Stage Lighting, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Programmable Stage Lighting in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Programmable Stage Lighting competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Programmable Stage Lighting breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Programmable Stage Lighting market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Programmable Stage Lighting sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.