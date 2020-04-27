Global Programmable Logic Controller Market Is Growing at an Exponential Rate in Upcoming Years

Analytical Research Cognizance has announced the addition of the “Programmable Logic Controller Market” research report by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

Market Overview

The programmable logic controller (PLC) market was valued at USD 11.53 billion in 2017. The deployment of PLC systems enables the identification and rectification of errors and can initiate rapid responses even without human intervention. Hence, these automated PLC systems are estimated to assist in reducing the machine downtime from 20% to almost 4%.

The PLC market is strongly impacted by the industrial output and the investment funneled into the computers and software. These PLC systems have traditionally been the foundation of both process and discrete factory automation. The rising adoption of Industry 4.0 across the industrial verticals has augmented the PLC market’s growth.

A major growth indicator for PLCs in the discrete-manufacturing sectors is the amplified deployment of robots across the automotive manufacturing, electrical, and electronics industries. With robots being major end users of PLCs, the market is expected to greatly benefit from the global robotics boom.

Another major trend observed in the market is the adoption of integrated solutions/devices, such as the embedding of PLCs with industrial controls (such as HMIs or SCADA). These integrations have offered greater efficacy and visibility in factory operations, and have allowed workload on central controllers to be cut.

Request a sample of Programmable Logic Controller Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/381897

Scope of the Report

PLC is the primary computing system, which controls automated machines. The system also helps in detecting any errors or flaws and alerts the technician. PLC systems are also preferred over traditional systems, like relays and switch boxes, due to their compact sizes. Another advantage of PLCs is their multi-functionality (owing to their programmable nature that can be used for multiple operations depending on the application).

Key Market Trends

Automotive End User Industry to Hold Significant Share

PLC has been adopted at the manufacturing stage to handle the ever-growing demands of the automotive industry. It was initially used as a relay replacement equipment in the automotive industry.

The demand for automobiles has been increasing steadily, The Center for Automotive Research (CAR) at the University of Duisberg-Essen has predicted that the global annual growth of cars is expected to be 2.2%. Owing to such potential growth, better production facilities enabled with automation are needed, which is expected to fuel the growth of PLCs in the domain.

The use of PLCs ensures high production and simplifies the complexity of the machinery being used. With technological advancements, PLCs can replace nearly 100 relays, making better space management and man management possible.

With the advent of other technologies, such as machine vision, collaborative robots, artificial intelligence for driverless/autonomous cars, cognitive computing in IoT-connected cars, the PLC market in automotive is expected to grow further.

United States to Witness Significant Growth

The United States is estimated to hold a major share in North America, owing to rise in industrial investment in the mining and oil and gas sectors, which fuelled the utilization of PLCs, thereby, propelling the market growth.

In addition, capital spending on construction and housing increased in the country and is expected to rise further, due to the government’s focus on smart cities, which is, in turn, expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

The formation of the Advanced Manufacturing Partnership (AMP)’ is one such initiative undertaken to make industries, universities, and the federal governments invest in the emerging technologies. This factor has helped the country to gain a competitive edge in the global economy.

Access this report of Programmable Logic Controller Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/programmable-logic-controller-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019-2024

Competitive Landscape

The PLC market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. These major players with a prominent share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer bases across foreign countries.

These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability. For instance, in February 2018, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation completed the construction of an integrated-automation factory for the production of vacuum interrupters and circuit breakers at its Power Distribution Systems Center in Marugame, Japan.

The new factory is expected to deploy Mitsubishi Electric’s e-Factory concept of integrated automation based on IoT technologies, in order to achieve high efficiency, high productivity, and minimized cost.

Further, in April 2018, Staubli Robotics, one of the leading international players in robotics automation, and Schneider Electric entered into a partnership by signing a long-term agreement to integrate customized Staubli TS series, four-axis SCARA robots into Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure Machine architecture and platform.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/381897

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: INTRODUCTION

Chapter Two: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Study Assumptions

2.2 Analysis Methodology

2.3 Research Phases

Chapter Three: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter Four: MARKET DYNAMICS

Chapter Five: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Chapter Six: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Chapter Seven: INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

Chapter Eight: MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Most Trending Reports:

Global Sports Tourism Market Research Report 2019 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=81434

Global Carsharing Technologies Market Research Report 2019 @ https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=81321