Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market: Global Key Players Profile Texas Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Inc., ON Semiconductor, Linear Technology Corporation,

Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market is driven due to increase in demand for application specific integrated circuits in smartphones and tablets across the globe, global programmable application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market in estimated value from USD 17,481.26 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 31,410.21 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market, By Design Type (Full Custom, Semi-custom, Programmable), Application (Telecommunication, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in programmable application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market are Texas Instruments Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Inc., ON Semiconductor, Linear Technology Corporation, Maxim Integrated Products Inc., Analog Devices, Renesas Electronics, STMicroelectronics N.V., NXP Semiconductors N.V, Maxim Integrated, Intel Corporation, Calogic LLC, eSilicon Corp., Freescale Semiconductor, Inc., Fujitsu Microelectronics Inc., IBM Microelectronics, Linear Dimensions Semiconductor, PREMA Semiconductor GmbH, Samsung Semiconductor, Synopsys among others.
Market Definition: Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market
An Application-Specific Integrated Circuit is an integrated chip, which is customizable on the basis of uses, like a chip can be designed to run in a digital voice recorder or a high-efficiency bitcoin miner is an ASIC and it is also known as SoC (system-on-chip) because of inclusion of microprocessors, memory blocks including ROM, RAM, EEPROM, flash memory and other large building blocks, togetherly.
Market Drivers:
- Growing Use of Application Integrated Circuits in the IT & Telecommunication
- High Compatibility with a Wide Variety of Commercially Available Design Tools
Market Restraints:
- High Cost in Production of Customised Circuits
Market Segmentation: Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market
- By Design Type
- Full Custom
- Semi-custom
- Programmable
- By Application
- Telecommunication
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2018 – Infineon Technologies announced it joint venture with SAIC Motor SIAPM in China for manufacturing power modules for the developing electric vehicle market in China.
- In March 2017, Analog Devices, Inc. announced the acquisition with the Linear Technology Corporation, which would help in creating an analog industry powerhouse.
Competitive Analysis: Global Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market
Global programmable application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of programmable application specific integrated circuit (ASIC) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
