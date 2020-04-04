Global professional gear bags market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 15.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 21.95 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Professional Gear Bags Market

Professional gear bags are enhanced utility products that have individual compartments and slots for each and every product they are made to include. They are stylish, modern and help the consumer for their comfort and also help in keeping the contents of the pack safe from outside environmental factors. They have a number of superior characteristics as compared to their alternatives which is one of the major factor for their growth of the market value.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Growth in the outdoorsy attitude of the global population, and rise in travel industry is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Frequent product launches caused due to the technological advancements and modernisation in product offerings is also expected to drive the market growth

However high cost of these products, as compared to their alternatives with similar features is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Availability of counterfeit products in the market is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Market Competitors: Professional Gear Bags Market

Few of the major competitors are Garmin Ltd., Jeppesen, Aviation Supplies & Academics Inc., Samsonite South Asia Pvt. Ltd., VF Corporation, LVMH, VIP Industries Ltd., ACE Co. Ltd., The Vitec Group plc, The Tiffen Company LLC, Go Professional Cases Inc, 5.11 Inc., Baboon Mega Corp Inc., ONA Designs International LLC, BLACKHAWK!, Fechheimer, First Tactical, Oakley Inc., Drago Gear, North American Rescue LLC., Conterra Inc, and Rothco.

Market Segmentation: Professional Gear Bags Market

By Bag Type

Recreational Shooter Gear Bags

Business Traveller Carry-On Bags

Law Enforcement

Camera Bags

Drone & Quad Bags

Aviation Pilot Flight Bags

Emergency Gear Bags Emergency Responder Bags Consumer Bags

Others

By Price Range

Premium

Mid

Low

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia



Company Analysis:

Global professional gear bags market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of professional gear bags market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

