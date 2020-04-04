Global professional gear bags market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 15.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 21.95 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Market Definition: Professional Gear Bags Market
Professional gear bags are enhanced utility products that have individual compartments and slots for each and every product they are made to include. They are stylish, modern and help the consumer for their comfort and also help in keeping the contents of the pack safe from outside environmental factors. They have a number of superior characteristics as compared to their alternatives which is one of the major factor for their growth of the market value.
Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:
- Growth in the outdoorsy attitude of the global population, and rise in travel industry is expected to act as a driver for the market growth
- Frequent product launches caused due to the technological advancements and modernisation in product offerings is also expected to drive the market growth
- However high cost of these products, as compared to their alternatives with similar features is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
- Availability of counterfeit products in the market is also expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
Key Market Competitors: Professional Gear Bags Market
Few of the major competitors are Garmin Ltd., Jeppesen, Aviation Supplies & Academics Inc., Samsonite South Asia Pvt. Ltd., VF Corporation, LVMH, VIP Industries Ltd., ACE Co. Ltd., The Vitec Group plc, The Tiffen Company LLC, Go Professional Cases Inc, 5.11 Inc., Baboon Mega Corp Inc., ONA Designs International LLC, BLACKHAWK!, Fechheimer, First Tactical, Oakley Inc., Drago Gear, North American Rescue LLC., Conterra Inc, and Rothco.
Professional Gear Bags Market report also delivers list of the leading competitors and provides the insights about strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. With transparent market research studies, an absolute and qualitative report has been offered to the client. This market report also presents the company profile, product specifications, production value, and contact information of manufacturer, and market shares for company. Report takes into account key market dynamics of sector. DBMR team has an excellent industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and latest tools and technology which make this Professional Gear Bags Market report world-class.
Market Segmentation: Professional Gear Bags Market
- By Bag Type
- Recreational Shooter Gear Bags
- Business Traveller Carry-On Bags
- Law Enforcement
- Camera Bags
- Drone & Quad Bags
- Aviation Pilot Flight Bags
- Emergency Gear Bags
- Emergency Responder Bags
- Consumer Bags
- Others
- By Price Range
- Premium
- Mid
- Low
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
Company Analysis:
Global professional gear bags market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of professional gear bags market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
