Global Professional Cloud Services Market: Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast-2022

Cloud Professional services firms recommend clients to focus on their core competency and let certain tasks be handled by external specialists to get the best result. It allows companies to put to good use the data stored on the cloud via big data analytics. Companies which greatly depend on supply chain like Wal-Mart, Zara, Google, eBay etc. use big data to regularly develop their supply chain. E-commerce companies like Amazon, stores customers’ information and preferences which creates a huge amount of data. This helps the site to be personalized as per the user.

Cloud platform services allow thousands of customers to use the same resources resulting in savings in cost and manpower. Moreover, Cloud professional services can adapt easily to the changing landscape and meet the new requirements by making sure that the applications can be easily configured and build entirely new ones in a very short time.

Market Dynamics

The ease with which organizations can use the cloud-based applications is one of the prime drivers for the professional cloud services market. The data security concerns associated with the cloud and technological constraints giving rise to network and application performance problems put constraints on the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by the type of services (consulting services, system and network integration services, and deployment and support services), by service model (Software-as-a-service (SaaS), Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and Platform-as-a-service (PaaS)), by deployment model (Private cloud, Public cloud and Hybrid cloud) and by verticals (banking and financial services, insurance, public sector and utilities, transportation, healthcare, telecommunication and IT, education, retail, manufacturing, and others).

Geographic Analysis

North America leads the professional cloud services market. However, regions like Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific are expected to be major contributors to this market over the next decade.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Accenture, HCL Technologies, Hewlett- Packard, IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers, AT&T, Verizon, Oracle, Infosys and Microsoft.

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

