cis-3-Hexenol also known as leaf alcohol, this is a colorless oily liquid with an intense grassy-green odor of freshly cut green grass and leaves. It is produced in small amounts by most plants and it acts as an attractant to many predatory insects. It’s not only used in the fragrance of floral fragrance, but also in the flavor of fruit and mint. It can be used to activate floral, fruity and minty days. And the head of the flavor.

The global production of cis-3-Hexenol increased from 1786 tons in 2014 to 1994 tons in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.79%. In 2018, the global cis-3-Hexenol market is led by Japan. China is the second-largest region-wise market. The global cis-3-Hexenol market is valued at USD 91.82 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 102.85 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.63% between 2018 and 2025.

In 2018, more than 67.29% of cis-3-Hexenol worldwide is used for flavor and fragrance industry. while 23.16% is used as food flavoring and 9.55% is used in household products.

This report focuses on the cis-3-Hexenol in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

ZEON

NHU

ShinEtsu

IFF

Firmenich

Sharp Mint

Nectar

Arora Aromatics

Herbochem

Bhagat Aromatics

Mentha & Allied

Market Segment by Type, covers

Synthesis

Natural

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Flavor and Fragrance

Food Flavoring

Household Products

