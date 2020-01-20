Global Procure-to-Pay Suites Market 2019 Trending Technologies – JAGGAER, GEP, Proactis, Determine, Basware, Wax Digital, Tradeshift, Ivalua

P2P suites are sets of integrated solutions with processes that may be called “transactional” or “operational” procurement. They have automated workflows to request, procure, receive and pay for goods and services across an enterprise. P2P suites are marketed as suitable solutions for processing, at a basic level, all the various types of spend — for indirect goods, direct goods and services. P2P suites optimize the purchasing process, resulting in improved financial controls, process compliance, cost savings/avoidance and reduced/mitigated risk. P2P suites deliver four primary capabilities: • E-purchasing functionality • Access to catalog content • E-invoicing • Accounts payable invoice automation (APIA)

Scope of the Report:

The global Procure-to-Pay Suites market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Procure-to-Pay Suites.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Procure-to-Pay Suites market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Procure-to-Pay Suites market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Coupa

SAP Ariba

Oracle

JAGGAER

GEP

Proactis

Determine

Basware

Wax Digital

Tradeshift

Ivalua

OpusCapita

SynerTrade

BuyerQuest

BirchStreet Systems

Comarch

Xeeva

Zycus

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

E-purchasing Functionality

Access to Catalog Content

E-invoicing

Accounts Payable Invoice Automation (APIA)