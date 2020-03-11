Global Process Plant Equipment in Downstream Oil and Gas Market: Emerging Economies Expected to Influence Growth until 2025

The oil and gas industry can be broadly segregated into upstream, midstream, and downstream segments.
The Middle Eastern countries are attempting to reduce their dependency on imports by developing their downstream refining capability.
This report focuses on Process Plant Equipment in Downstream Oil and Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Process Plant Equipment in Downstream Oil and Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Fluor
Hyundai Engineering
Saipem
Samsung Engineering
Technip
Bechtel
CB&I
Jacobs
KBR
Larsen & Toubro
NPCC
Petrofac
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Boiler
Piping
Plant Equipment
Valve
Segment by Application
Oil Industry
Natural Gas Industry
Chemical
Other
