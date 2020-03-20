Global Process Analytics Service Market – A Comprehensive Study By Top Companies Like Lana Labs, Minit, Logpickr, Timelinepi, Scheer, Monkey Mining, Celonis, Fluxicon, Icaro Tech, Kofax, Worksoft, Puzzle Data, QPR Software, Cognitive Technology, Signavio, SNP, Your Data

This Process Analytics Service Market report is structured with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. In this market research report, industry trends are put together on macro level with which clients can figure out market landscape and possible future issues. The Process Analytics Service Market Report offers an analytical assessment of the prime challenges faced by the market currently and in the coming years, which gives idea to other market participants about the problems they may face while operating in this market over a longer period of time.

Process analytics is used for improving the understanding of the system alongside deciding the potential focuses for process improvement by removing waste and increase efficiency. It also refers to a detailed breakdown of the phases of the procedure for conveying input and output at each phase. Implementation of digital transformation will create awareness for analyzing and accepting business process. Moreover, it is collaboration between process analytics and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) vendors. For instance, in 2018, Software AG launched a strategic partnership with GFT’s consultancy expertise. It provides digital platform for innovation and industrial production. According to Statista, in 2017, the IT process was projected to reach around USD 200 billion worldwide by 2019.

Key Players: Global Process Analytics Service Market

The renowned players in process analytics service market are

Lana Labs,

Minit,

Logpickr,

Timelinepi,

Scheer,

Monkey Mining,

Celonis,

Fluxicon,

Icaro Tech,

Kofax,

Worksoft,

Puzzle Data,

QPR Software,

Cognitive Technology,

Signavio,

SNP,

Your Data,

Process Mining Group,

Software AG,

Fujitsu,

Kofax,

CA Technologies

many more.

Market Analysis: Global Process Analytics Service Market

The Global Process Analytics Service Market is expected to reach USD 3218.1 million by 2025 from USD 124.9 million in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 50.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in the implementation of task-level automation

Raising need for enhance process auditing and compliance

Increasing collaborations between process analytics and ERP vendors

Lack of skills and expertise

Market Segmentation: Global Process Analytics Service Market

Based on process mining type,

Process Discovery

Conformance

Enhancement

Based on deployment type,

On-Premises

Cloud

Based on organization size,

Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Based on application,

Business Process

Information Technology Process

Customer Interaction

Based on geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Process Analytics Service Market

The global process analytics service market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of process analytics service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2018 Software AG acquired Trendminer to expand its IoT portfolio with the help of time – series data used in AI algorithms.

