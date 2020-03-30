Global Pro AV Market Market 2019 Size and Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Pro AV market size was 2264 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2999.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019–2025.
This report focuses on the global Pro AV status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pro AV development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
AVI-SPL
Diversified
Whitlock
AVI Systems
Ford Audio-Video
CCS Presentation Systems
Solutionz
Electrosonic
Avidex
Solotech
SKC Communications
HB Communications
IVCI
Video Corporation of America (VCA)
Washington Professional Systems
Carousel Industries
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Displays
AV Acquisition and Delivery
Projectors
Sound Reinforcement
Conferencing
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Home Use
Commercial
Education
Government
Hospitality
Retail
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Pro AV status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Pro AV development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
