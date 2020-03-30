Global Pro AV Market Market 2019 Size and Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

In 2018, the global Pro AV market size was 2264 million US$ and it is expected to reach 2999.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019–2025.

This report focuses on the global Pro AV status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pro AV development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

AVI-SPL

Diversified

Whitlock

AVI Systems

Ford Audio-Video

CCS Presentation Systems

Solutionz

Electrosonic

Avidex

Solotech

SKC Communications

HB Communications

IVCI

Video Corporation of America (VCA)

Washington Professional Systems

Carousel Industries

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Displays

AV Acquisition and Delivery

Projectors

Sound Reinforcement

Conferencing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Use

Commercial

Education

Government

Hospitality

Retail

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

