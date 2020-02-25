Global Pro Audio Equipment Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 – QY Research

The Pro Audio Equipment product in this report including Wired Microphones, Wireless Microphones, Mixers and Conference System.

North America has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Pro Audio Equipment market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Pro Audio Equipment in 2017.

Pro Audio Equipment technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

The global Pro Audio Equipment market was 3700 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 5260 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Pro Audio Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Pro Audio Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Sennheiser

Yamaha

Audio-Tehcnica

Shure

AKG

Blue

Lewitt Audio

Sony

Takstar

MIPRO

Allen&heath

TOA

Wisycom

Beyerdynamic

Lectrosonic

Line6

Audix

DPA

Rode

Shoeps

Electro Voice

Telefunken

Clock Audio

Biamp

Symetrix

QSC

Polycom

Extron

Crestron

BSS

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Wireless Microphones

Mixers

Conference System

Wired Microphones

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Consumer

Pro Audio

