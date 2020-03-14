Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market 2019 Trends, Sales Channels, Production Analysis, Statistics, Key Companies, Regional Overview and Forecast to 2024

Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2024

PAM tools help organizations provide secure privileged access to critical assets and meet compliance requirements by managing and monitoring privileged accounts and access. PAM tools offer features that enable security and risk leaders to: • For all use cases: o Discover privileged accounts on systems, devices and applications for subsequent management. o Automatically randomize, manage and vault passwords and other credentials for administrative, service and application accounts. o Control access to privileged accounts, including shared and “firecall” (emergency access) accounts. o Isolate, monitor, record and audit privileged access sessions, commands and actions.

According to this study, over the next five years the Privileged Access Management Solutions market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Privileged Access Management Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Thycotic

CyberArk

BeyondTrust (Bomgar)

BeyondTrust

Centrify

ManageEngine

Devolutions

Iraje

Wallix

Arcon

CA Technologies

One Identity

Hitachi ID Systems

Wheel Systems

Segmentation by Product Type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Software

Physical Appliance

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Windows

Unix & Linux

Mac OS

Infrastructure Devices and IoT

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Privileged Access Management Solutions market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Privileged Access Management Solutions market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

Some Major TOC Points:

Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook) 2019

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Segment by Type

2.3 Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Type

2.4 Privileged Access Management Solutions Segment by Application

2.5 Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Application

3 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions by Players

3.1 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players

3.2 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Privileged Access Management Solutions by Regions

4.1 Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Privileged Access Management Solutions by Countries

7.2 Europe Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Privileged Access Management Solutions by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Forecast

10.1 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Forecast by Regions

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.7 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Thycotic

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered

11.1.3 Thycotic Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Thycotic News

11.2 CyberArk

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered

11.2.3 CyberArk Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 CyberArk News

11.3 BeyondTrust (Bomgar)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered

11.3.3 BeyondTrust (Bomgar) Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 BeyondTrust (Bomgar) News

11.4 BeyondTrust

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered

11.4.3 BeyondTrust Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 BeyondTrust News

11.5 Centrify

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered

11.5.3 Centrify Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Centrify News

11.6 ManageEngine

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Privileged Access Management Solutions Product Offered

11.6.3 ManageEngine Privileged Access Management Solutions Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 ManageEngine News

…conitnued

