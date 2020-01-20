Global Privileged Access Management Solutions Market 2019 Trending Technologies – Centrify, ManageEngine, Devolutions, Iraje, Wallix, Arcon

PAM tools help organizations provide secure privileged access to critical assets and meet compliance requirements by managing and monitoring privileged accounts and access. PAM tools offer features that enable security and risk leaders to: • For all use cases: o Discover privileged accounts on systems, devices and applications for subsequent management. o Automatically randomize, manage and vault passwords and other credentials for administrative, service and application accounts. o Control access to privileged accounts, including shared and “firecall” (emergency access) accounts. o Isolate, monitor, record and audit privileged access sessions, commands and actions.
Scope of the Report:
The global Privileged Access Management Solutions market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Privileged Access Management Solutions.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Privileged Access Management Solutions market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Privileged Access Management Solutions market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Thycotic
CyberArk
BeyondTrust (Bomgar)
BeyondTrust
Centrify
ManageEngine
Devolutions
Iraje
Wallix
Arcon
CA Technologies
One Identity
Hitachi ID Systems
Wheel Systems
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Software
Physical Appliance
Virtual Appliance
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Windows
Unix & Linux
Mac OS
Infrastructure Devices and IoT