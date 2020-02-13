Global Private Healthcare Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size and Forecast by 2025

Global Private Healthcare Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Private Healthcare Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. The Private healthcare or private medicine is healthcare and medicine provided by entities other than government. Private healthcare can sometimes be more efficient than public sector provision. Private Healthcare includes both the diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. Rising interest of patients to self-pay for various ailments, surging adoption of e-referrals and escalating number of infectious & chronic diseases are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, surging NHS waiting time are the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Additionally, private healthcare offers several benefits such as it offers greater variety of specialists & hospitals, patients of private healthcare get their own room when being treated allowing them to keep their privacy, it provides fat treatment and so on. With these benefits demand of Private Healthcare is increasing among people across the globe. However, decline in private medical insurance and high cost involvement are the factor that limiting the market growth of Private Healthcare during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Private Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising number of aging population and increasing lifestyle associated diseases across the region. Europe is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global private healthcare market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit stable growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and lower availability of resources to meet healthcare needs across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Hospital ST. Johns & St Elizabeth

Care UK

Circle Holding Plc

BMI Healthcare

Nuffield Health

HCA Management Services

Ramsay Healthcare

The London Clinic

Aspen Healthcare

Bupa Cromwell Hospital

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Private Acute Care Hospitals

Private Patient Care Clinics

Private Specialist Services

Private Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

Private Urgent Care Centers

Others

By Application:

International Tourists

NHS Referral & PMI

Self-Pay Individuals

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

