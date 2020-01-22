Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Private and Public Cloud in Financial Services Market 2019 Trends, Drivers, Strategies, Applications and competitive Landscape 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report studies the Private and Public Cloud in Financial Services, a private cloud hosting solution, also known as an internal or enterprise cloud, reside on companys intranet or hosted data center where all of the data is protected behind a firewall.

This can be a great option for companies who already have expensive data centers because they can use their current infrastructure. As for public cloud, the data is stored in the providers data center and the provider is responsible for the management and maintenance of the data center. This type of cloud environment is appealing to many companies because it reduces lead times in testing and deploying new products.

The key players covered in this study

Alibaba

AWS

Eze Castle Integration

Fujitsu

Google

IBM (Red Hat)

Jack Henry & Associates

Microsoft

Oracle

Rackspace

VMware

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

Bank

Securities Company

Insurance Company

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Private and Public Cloud in Financial Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Private and Public Cloud in Financial Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

